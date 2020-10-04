Sei Investments Co. Makes New $458,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

