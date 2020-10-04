Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 170,811 Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,811 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.67% of Lonestar Resources US as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

NASDAQ:LONE opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.97.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 133.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.