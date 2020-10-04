Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 19,582 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $43.56 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

