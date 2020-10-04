Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ebix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.07. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

