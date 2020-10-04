Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 92.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at about $35,471,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 49.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.