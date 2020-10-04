Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,789 Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Qiwi Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

