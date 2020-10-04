Sei Investments Co. Sells 325 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

