Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,195,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $146.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

