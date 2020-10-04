Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $143.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of SRE opened at $120.50 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

