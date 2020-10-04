Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,014.93.

Shopify stock opened at $1,028.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,686.84, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $982.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.14. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

