Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Decreases By 9.6%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 769,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,791,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 1,966,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after buying an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,413,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after buying an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

