Short Interest in Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Declines By 9.5%

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Environmental Service Professionals stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Environmental Service Professionals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

