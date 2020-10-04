Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Declines By 9.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.