Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Decreases By 9.6%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.8 days.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HKMPF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

