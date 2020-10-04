Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Decreases By 9.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 54,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $524.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 899.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 911,700 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,082,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 483,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 474.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.38.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

