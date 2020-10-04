Short Interest in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Drops By 9.6%

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.94.

Shares of NEE opened at $281.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.17. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

