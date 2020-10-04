Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

NYSE:SIX opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.