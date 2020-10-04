Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 167.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 323,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

