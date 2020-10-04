Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

SPWH stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.