Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.96% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

