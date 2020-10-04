Stephen W. Laut Buys 1,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.96 per share, with a total value of C$20,959.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,383,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,958,362.27.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 667 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$15,587.79.

CNQ stock opened at C$20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.5598648 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

