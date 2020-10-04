Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,529 TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in TPI Composites by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

