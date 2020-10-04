Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 430,170 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a current ratio of 57.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

