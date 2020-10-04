Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.