Stifel Financial Corp Has $235,000 Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.