Stifel Financial Corp Invests $247,000 in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,692.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RTH opened at $149.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.