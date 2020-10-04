Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 776.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 405,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
