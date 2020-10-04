Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 776.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 405,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

