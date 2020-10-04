Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $229,000 Investment in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

