Stifel Financial Corp Takes $244,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $261.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

