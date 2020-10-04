Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 426,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000.

EWX stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

