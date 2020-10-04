Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. BidaskClub cut Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $672.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 350.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

