Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 982,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,882,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 317,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 434,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 91,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $569.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

