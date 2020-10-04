Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,645 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Switch by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

SWCH opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Switch Inc has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.