SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SYNNEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

