Taylor L. Reid Sells 279,316 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) COO Taylor L. Reid sold 279,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $58,656.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,192,569 shares in the company, valued at $250,439.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OAS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Citigroup lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.