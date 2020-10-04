Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.55.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 1,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,756,000 after purchasing an additional 543,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

