The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,803,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.