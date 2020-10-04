The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $155.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $122.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,123,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $108,548,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 151,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.