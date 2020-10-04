Thomas D. Romeo Sells 6,257 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MMS opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 13.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.