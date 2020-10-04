Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $849.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

