Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 17,500 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 186,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Software by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of American Software stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.