Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 4,900 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of Franklin Covey worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 281.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of FC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.