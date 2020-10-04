Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 7,600 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of AdvanSix worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

