Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 23,900 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Tricida worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tricida by 2,867.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tricida alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.