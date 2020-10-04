Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 37,700 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Fidus Investment worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 135.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 62.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $253.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.75. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

