Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 43,000 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $34.35 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

