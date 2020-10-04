Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 9,200 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Cactus worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

