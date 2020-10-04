Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 8,300 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,318,762. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $135.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

