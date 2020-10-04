Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vedanta by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,941,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,620,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 273,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 667.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 701.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vedanta Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

