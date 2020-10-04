Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,390,964. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

